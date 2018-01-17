Paedophile Orthodox priest jailed

Home » World

A Russian court sentenced an Orthodox priest to 14 years in a penal colony yesterday in a paedophilia case that dragged on over four years after he had initially fled the country.

The court in Priozersk, a city in the northern Leningrad region, found cleric Gleb Grozovsky guilty of sexually abusing three children younger than 14 at two religious holiday camps.

“Gleb Grozovsky was sentenced to 14 years of imprisonment at a high security penal colony and to restricted movement for a year after his release,” the court said.

The court also ordered Grozovsky to pay 400,000 rubles (US$7,072) to each of his victims’ families.

According to investigators, Grozovsky molested an unspecified number of children at an Orthodox children’s camp in Russia in 2011 and a similar camp on the Greek island of Kos in 2013.

Grozovsky hid from prosecution by leaving Russia after an investigation was opened. He was extradited from Israel to Russia in September 2016.