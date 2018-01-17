The story appears on
Page A8
January 18, 2018
Free for subscribers
Related News
Paedophile Orthodox priest jailed
A Russian court sentenced an Orthodox priest to 14 years in a penal colony yesterday in a paedophilia case that dragged on over four years after he had initially fled the country.
The court in Priozersk, a city in the northern Leningrad region, found cleric Gleb Grozovsky guilty of sexually abusing three children younger than 14 at two religious holiday camps.
“Gleb Grozovsky was sentenced to 14 years of imprisonment at a high security penal colony and to restricted movement for a year after his release,” the court said.
The court also ordered Grozovsky to pay 400,000 rubles (US$7,072) to each of his victims’ families.
According to investigators, Grozovsky molested an unspecified number of children at an Orthodox children’s camp in Russia in 2011 and a similar camp on the Greek island of Kos in 2013.
Grozovsky hid from prosecution by leaving Russia after an investigation was opened. He was extradited from Israel to Russia in September 2016.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.