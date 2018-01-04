Palestine rebukes Trump’s aid threat

Home » World

Palestinian leaders said yesterday they will not be “blackmailed” after US President Donald Trump threatened to cut aid worth more than US$300 million per year, his latest provocative move that could upturn years of careful diplomacy.

Relations between Trump’s White House and the Palestinians were already tense after the US president’s recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital last month.

Trump’s threat in a tweet on January 2 to try to force the Palestinians into negotiations led to further outrage, though Israeli ministers lauded the move.

The Palestinians rely heavily on international aid, with many analysts, including Israelis, saying such assistance helps maintain stability in a volatile region.

“We pay the Palestinians HUNDRED OF MILLIONS OF DOLLARS a year and get no appreciation or respect,” Trump tweeted. “With the Palestinians no longer willing to talk peace, why should we make any of these massive future payments to them?”

Israel receives more than US$3 billion in military aid per year from Washington.

Abbas’s spokesman said they were not against negotiations, but that talks should be “based on international laws and resolutions that have recognised an independent Palestinian state with east Jerusalem as its capital.”

“Jerusalem is the eternal capital of the state of Palestine and it is not for sale for gold or billions,” Nabil Abu Rudeina told AFP. Senior Palestinian official Hanan Ashrawi said in a statement “we will not be blackmailed.”