August 6, 2018

Palestinian girls win

Source: AP | 01:00 UTC+8 August 6, 2018 | Print Edition

Four Palestinian high school friends are heading to California this week to pitch their mobile app about fire prevention to Silicon Valley, after winning a slot in the finals of a worldwide competition among more than 19,000 teenage girls.

They come from middle class families that value education, but opportunities have been limited because of the omnipresent Israeli-Palestinian conflict, prevailing norms of patriarchy in their traditional society and typically underequipped schools with outdated teaching methods.

