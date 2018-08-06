Palestinian girls win

Home » World

Four Palestinian high school friends are heading to California this week to pitch their mobile app about fire prevention to Silicon Valley, after winning a slot in the finals of a worldwide competition among more than 19,000 teenage girls.

They come from middle class families that value education, but opportunities have been limited because of the omnipresent Israeli-Palestinian conflict, prevailing norms of patriarchy in their traditional society and typically underequipped schools with outdated teaching methods.