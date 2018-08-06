The story appears on
August 6, 2018
Palestinian girls win
Four Palestinian high school friends are heading to California this week to pitch their mobile app about fire prevention to Silicon Valley, after winning a slot in the finals of a worldwide competition among more than 19,000 teenage girls.
They come from middle class families that value education, but opportunities have been limited because of the omnipresent Israeli-Palestinian conflict, prevailing norms of patriarchy in their traditional society and typically underequipped schools with outdated teaching methods.
