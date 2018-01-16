Advanced Search

January 16, 2018

Party chief dumps new girlfriend over slurs

Source: Agencies | 00:01 UTC+8 January 16, 2018 | Print Edition

The leader of Britain’s anti-European Union UKIP Party said he had split with his new girlfriend after a newspaper published derogatory comments she made about Prince Harry’s fiancee Meghan Markle and black people.

Henry Bolton, 54, who became the ailing UK Independence Party’s fourth leader in a year, said he had ended his relationship with model Jo Marney after the “appalling” text messages she sent to a friend were published. “The romantic element of the relationship is over,” Bolton told BBC radio, saying they had split up on Sunday night.

Marney, 25, who began dating Bolton just after Christmas, had described US actress Markle, whose father is white and mother is African-American, as a “dumb little commoner” and said “her seed with (sic) taint our royal family,” according to the texts printed in the Mail on Sunday newspaper. Marney also described black people as ugly.

Harry said Markle had been subjected to “outright sexism and racism” on social media when he revealed they were first dating in 2016 and that there had been racial undertones in newspaper comment pieces. The couple will marry in May.

