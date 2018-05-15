Advanced Search

May 15, 2018

Pedophile arrested

Source: Shanghai Daily | May 15, 2018

An official in Nepal says a prominent Canadian aid worker has been arrested at his mountain villa and charged with sexually abusing children.

Central Investigation Bureau chief Pushkar Karki said Peter Dalglish was arrested at his home in April with two underage Nepalese boys after weeks of investigation. His case is being heard in Kavre, a town near Kathmandu. He faces up to 13 years in prison if convicted. Dalglish has worked for decades for a number of humanitarian agencies, much of the time focusing on working children.

