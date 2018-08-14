Pet dog saves family

Home » World

A family in the flood-ravaged Indian state of Kerala narrowly escaped death after their pet dog woke them up moments before a landslide destroyed their home, local media said yesterday. Mohanan P. and his family were sleeping at home in the mountainous Idukki district when their pet dog started barking raucously at around 3:00am, waking the household. “I went out to see and we had to just rush out of the house,” Mohanan told Indian news network NDTV. No sooner had the family rushed out when the landslide ploughed down a nearby hill and demolished their home.