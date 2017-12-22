Philippines checks if 3 deaths tied to vaccine

Home » World

Philippine officials are investigating whether three deaths were linked to an anti-dengue vaccine that the country’s regulators have suspended, health officials said yesterday.

More than 830,000 Filipino schoolchildren were injected with Sanofi’s Dengvaxia vaccine last year in the world’s first public dengue immunization program.

The Philippine government suspended its sale and distribution this month after the French company warned it could worsen symptoms for people who had not previously been infected.

Sanofi and health officials have said Dengvaxia will not cause anyone immunized by it to die. But the families of two schoolgirls who died from unspecified causes blame the deaths on the vaccine, said local news reports.

Health Secretary Francisco Duque said Philippine General Hospital, run by the University of the Philippines, will assemble a panel of medical experts and pathologists to look into the deaths of three vaccinated children.

Dengue, a mosquito-borne infection, is a leading cause of serious illness and death among children in some Asian and Latin American countries, according to the World Health Organization.