Pipeline-laying ship crosses Bosphorus

One of the biggest maritime vessels in the world yesterday transited through the Bosphorus in Istanbul after completing the first line of a new gas pipeline between Russia and Turkey beneath the Black Sea.

The vessel Pioneering Spirit, the size of several football pitches, passed through the Bosphorus toward the Mediterranean after laying the first section of the hugely ambitious TurkStream project.

TurkStream, a project championed by Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan, aims to pump Russian gas to Turkey and Europe while avoiding Ukraine.

With the Bosphorus otherwise closed to shipping traffic while the massive vessel passed, the Pioneering Spirit calmly but slowly sailed toward the Sea of Marmara and Mediterranean in full view of city residents.

Russian gas giant Gazprom said in a statement on Monday that the Pioneering Spirit had completed the laying of the first of two projected lines for TurkStream.

It said the average rate of the deep-water pipelay by the vessel was 4.3 kilometers per day after work began in May 2017.

Each line will have the throughput capacity of 15.75 billion cubic meters of gas per year, according to Gazprom. The pumping of gas is expected to start at the end of 2019.

The twin-hulled Pioneering Spirit, described by its owners Allseas as the world’s largest construction vessel, is 382 meters long and 124m wide. Its captain has said the vessel was the size of six Boeing 747s.