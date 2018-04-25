Police keep watch at Boracay’s entry points

Home » World

Police with assault rifles patrolled entry points to Boracay island yesterday just days before a six-month shutdown and clean-up of one of the Philippines’ top tourist attractions.

President Rodrigo Duterte had branded the renowned white-sand resort a “cesspool” fouled by dumped sewage and imposed the temporary ban on visitors that is due to take effect tomorrow.

Authorities yesterday held a practice run of security measures, asking residents of the tiny island to present identification cards at the gateway port of Caticlan to be allowed entry.

In Boracay, police conducted exercises simulating clashes with protesters, terrorist attacks and a hostage incident even as they said there was no specific threat.

“We will have an assessment if we need to add or reduce our forces but we now have enough forces,” local police official Jesus Cambay said.

Once hailed as one of the world’s top holiday spots by travel magazines, Boracay is among Southeast Asian destinations reeling from decades of unchecked tourism and environmental degradation.

Officials have warned the island’s drainage system is being used to send untreated sewage from hotels and restaurants into its turquoise waters.

With no sign in sight of resistance to the cleanup, some residents were surprised by the presence of over 600 policemen.

Workers said they did not mind security checks, adding they were more worried about their jobs. The closure threatens the livelihood of 17,000 hotel, restaurant and other tourism workers, plus about 11,000 construction workers.