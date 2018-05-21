Police still probing school shooting

Home » World

A TEENAGED boy who shot and killed eight students and two teachers in Texas had been spurned by one of his victims after making aggressive advances, her mother told the Los Angeles Times.

Sadie Rodriguez, the mother of Shana Fisher, 16, told the newspaper that her daughter rejected four months of aggressive advances from accused shooter Dimitrios Pagourtzis, 17, at the Santa Fe High School.

Fisher finally stood up to him and embarrassed him in class, the newspaper quoted her mother as writing to the Times.

“A week later he opens fire on everyone he didn't like,” she said. “Shana being the first one.”

If true, it would be the second school shooting in recent months driven by such rejection.

In March, a 17-year-old Maryland high school student used his father’s gun to shoot and seriously wound a female student with whom he had been in a recently ended relationship.

No official motive has been announced for the massacre, the fourth-deadliest mass shooting at a US public school in modern history.

Classmates at Santa Fe High School, with about 1,460 students, described the accused shooter as a quiet loner who played on the school’s football team. He wore a black trench coat to school in the Texas heat on Friday and opened fire with a pistol and shotgun.

Multiple news accounts depicted him as taunting his victims as he fired, focusing mostly on the arts classroom where Fisher was.

He has provided authorities little information about the shootings, his attorney Nicholas Poehl said.

Texas’ governor Jim Abbott told reporters that Pagourtzis obtained firearms from his father, who had likely acquired them legally. Abbott said Pagourtzis wanted to commit suicide, citing the suspect’s journals, but did not have the courage to do so.

All schools in Santa Fe will be closed today and tomorrow.

Pagourtzis, who police said has confessed to the shooting, is being held without bond.