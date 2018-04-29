Pompeo hits out at Iran on Mideast trip

Home » World

Washington’s new chief diplomat lashed out at Iran yesterday as he met Saudi leaders and headed to Israel to rally opposition to Tehran and brief United States allies on President Donald Trump’s threat to quit the Iran nuclear deal.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who set off on his first diplomatic trip within hours of being sworn in, met Saudi King Salman after arriving in Riyadh yesterday and had dinner on Saturday with Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman.

Pompeo was to fly on to Tel Aviv to meet Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu then head to neighboring Jordan.

After the meetings in Riyadh, he accused Iran of destabilizing the Middle East, including through its support for Syria’s President Bashar al-Assad and for Shiite rebels in Yemen.

Trump is to decide on May 12 whether to reimpose sanctions on Tehran, putting in peril a landmark 2015 nuclear accord which most world powers see as key to preventing Iran from gaining atomic weapons.

But Trump and the US’ Middle East allies argue the deal, approved by Trump’s predecessor Barack Obama, was too weak and needs to be replaced with a more permanent arrangement and supplemented by controls on Iran’s missile program.

Iran has been accused by the US of supplying missiles to the Huthis in Yemen, who on Saturday carried out the latest in a series of cross-border missile attacks on Saudi Arabia. Riyadh launched a military intervention against the rebels in 2015 after they took control of large parts of the neighboring country.