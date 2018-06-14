Pompeo to brief China on DPRK summit

Home » World

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will brief China in Beijing today on the summit between US President Donald Trump and the leader of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea Kim Jong Un in Singapore.

Pompeo’s visit is at the invitation of Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, foreign ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said at a press briefing yesterday.

Calling Pompeo’s visit “an important high-level exchange between the two sides,” Geng expressed China’s hope to promote understanding, manage differences and expand cooperation with the United States.

Geng said the meeting between the two leaders had important and positive historic significance.

“A good beginning is half done,” he said, adding that the meeting yielded positive achievements, which were important progress in promoting denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula and the political settlement process.

“China greatly appreciates the political decisions made by the two leaders, welcomes and supports the achievements of the meeting, and applauds the efforts made by relevant parties to make the meeting a success,” Geng said.

“After long-term hostility and confrontation between the DPRK and the US, it is of important and positive significance for the leaders of the two countries to sit down together for talks on equal footing.

“The results of the DPRK-US summit are a correct and important step to achieve denuclearization, end the hostility and confrontation, and pursue lasting peace and prosperity of the peninsula.

“The issues concerning the Korean Peninsula are both unique and complex. It is hard to solve them overnight.”

Geng called on parties to be patient and make unremitting efforts.

He also said Trump’s pledge to stop holding military exercises with South Korea proved once again that China’s proposal on the Korean Peninsula issue was “reasonable and practical.”