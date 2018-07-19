Pop star wins privacy case against BBC

Home » World

Veteran British pop star Cliff Richard won a privacy case against the BBC yesterday after it broadcast live a police raid on his home, in a ruling the broadcaster said went against press freedom.

High Court Judge Anthony Mann said the BBC had infringed Richard’s rights in a “serious” and “somewhat sensationalist way” and awarded him at least 210,000 pounds (US$274,000) in damages.

The 77-year-old singer, Britain’s first home-grown pop star, was applauded by fans as he left court, and they sang his hit song “Congratulations.”

But the BBC said it would consider an appeal, saying the ruling “represents a dramatic shift against press freedom and the long-standing ability of journalists to report on police investigations.”

Richard’s home was raided in 2014 as part of an investigation into an allegation of sexual assault involving a young boy dating back to the 1980s.

The BBC coverage was picked up around the world, but Richard was never arrested or charged and was told in 2016 there was insufficient evidence against him.

“My life was effectively turned upside down and my reputation, worldwide, was unnecessarily damaged,” the singer said during his case.

The BBC heard about the police investigation and cut a deal with South Yorkshire Police in which they agreed to delay breaking the story.

In return, the BBC was tipped off about the raid on Richard’s home and was outside in advance to film detectives sweeping in, broadcasting the search live from a helicopter.

The police force has already agreed to pay Richard 400,000 pounds after settling a claim.