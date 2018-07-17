Advanced Search

Preacher expelled

Source: AFP | 00:01 UTC+8 July 17, 2018 | Print Edition

France expelled a radical Islamic preacher to Algeria yesterday after his release from prison, where he became a mentor to at least two jihadis who carried out deadly attacks on a satirical newspaper and a Jewish supermarket in January 2015, officials said.

Djamel Beghal was given a 10-year jail term in 2005 after being sent to France following his arrest in the United Arab Emirates shortly after the September 11, 2001, terror attacks in the US.

World
﻿