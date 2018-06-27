Advanced Search

June 27, 2018

Pregnant panda

Source: Agencies | 00:01 UTC+8 June 27, 2018 | Print Edition

One of the US capital’s resident giant pandas may be pregnant, officials at the Smithsonian Institution’s National Zoo said on Monday, but warned fans of the wooly black-and-white mammals not to get baby fever just yet. Mei Xiang, who was artificially inseminated on March 1, is showing the signs a giant panda would show if she were pregnant, but those signs are also identical with the hormonal and behavioral changes of a false pregnancy, a zoo spokeswoman said.

