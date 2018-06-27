The story appears on
Page A9
June 27, 2018
Free for subscribers
Related News
Pregnant panda
One of the US capital’s resident giant pandas may be pregnant, officials at the Smithsonian Institution’s National Zoo said on Monday, but warned fans of the wooly black-and-white mammals not to get baby fever just yet. Mei Xiang, who was artificially inseminated on March 1, is showing the signs a giant panda would show if she were pregnant, but those signs are also identical with the hormonal and behavioral changes of a false pregnancy, a zoo spokeswoman said.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.