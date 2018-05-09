The story appears on
Page A8
May 9, 2018
Related News
Protest against rape in India
SCHOOLGIRLS holding placards participate in a protest rally against the rape of two teenage girls in Chatra and Pakur districts of eastern state of Jharkhand, in Ranchi, India, yesterday. Police have arrested 14 men and a woman after a 16-year-old girl, who had been raped, was attacked and burned to death after her parents complained to a village council. While in a separate incident in the state, a 17-year-old girl was raped and set on fire after reportedly turning down a marriage proposal. She suffers severe burns and is battling for her life in hospital. — Reuters
