May 9, 2018

Protest against rape in India

00:53 UTC+8 May 9, 2018 | Print Edition

SCHOOLGIRLS holding placards participate in a protest rally against the rape of two teenage girls in Chatra and Pakur districts of eastern state of Jharkhand, in Ranchi, India, yesterday. Police have arrested 14 men and a woman after a 16-year-old girl, who had been raped, was attacked and burned to death after her parents complained to a village council. While in a separate incident in the state, a 17-year-old girl was raped and set on fire after reportedly turning down a marriage proposal. She suffers severe burns and is battling for her life in hospital. — Reuters

