Protester charged
A man has been charged in connection with a Greenpeace protest that breached a no-fly security zone and flew a banner close to the golf resort where US President Donald Trump was staying, Scottish police said yesterday. The paraglider carried a banner reading “Trump: Well Below Par” on Friday night over Trump’s Turnberry resort in western Scotland to protest his environmental policies.
