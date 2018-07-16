Advanced Search

Protester charged

Source: AP | 00:01 UTC+8 July 16, 2018 | Print Edition

A man has been charged in connection with a Greenpeace protest that breached a no-fly security zone and flew a banner close to the golf resort where US President Donald Trump was staying, Scottish police said yesterday. The paraglider carried a banner reading “Trump: Well Below Par” on Friday night over Trump’s Turnberry resort in western Scotland to protest his environmental policies.

