‘Pullout’ by bride’s dad clouds UK royal wedding

Prince Harry and his fiancee Meghan Markle asked for “understanding” for the father of the American actress after the US celebrity news site TMZ reported on Monday he would not attend the couple’s royal wedding in Britain this weekend.

TMZ said Thomas Markle had decided not to attend the marriage of his daughter to the prince, who is Queen Elizabeth’s grandson, because he did not wish to embarrass the royals after media reports that he had staged paparazzi photographs.

“This is a deeply personal moment for Ms Markle in the days before her wedding,” Kensington Palace said in a statement. “She and Prince Harry ask again for understanding and respect to be extended to Mr Markle in this difficult situation.”

A spokeswoman for Harry declined to say whether the statement meant Markle’s father would be at the wedding.

Markle had been due to walk his daughter down the aisle at St George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle, the queen’s home in west London, at a ceremony which will be attended by Britain’s royals and celebrities, and in the glare of the world’s media.

However, Britain’s Mail on Sunday reported that Markle had agreed to stage pictures with a photographer and the images had been sold to media for more than US$100,000.

TMZ said it had spoken to Markle and that he said a paparazzi agency had approached him and offered him money.

He said he had agreed to the pictures because he hoped they would improve his image as previous paparazzi snaps had shown him buying beer and looking disheveled, TMZ said.

The website also said Markle had revealed he had suffered a heart attack six days ago but had checked himself out of hospital to attend the wedding. Markle’s parents are divorced and while Harry has been pictured with her mother Doria Ragland, there had been speculation about what role her 73-year-old father, a former lighting director for TV serials, would have.