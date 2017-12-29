Putin warns terrorists can be killed ‘on the spot’

Home » World

RUSSIAN President Vladimir Putin said yesterday an explosion that tore through a Saint Petersburg supermarket, wounding 13 people, was an act of terror, as footage of the suspected bomber spread on the Internet.

Speaking at a meeting with military officers in the Kremlin, Putin ordered the nation’s security services to “act decisively” and “liquidate bandits on the spot” if armed militants put up resistance.

His spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters that the Russian leader was referring to all those “who harbor plans to carry out acts of terror in our country.”

On Wednesday evening, a homemade bomb placed in a locker at the supermarket in northwestern Saint Petersburg, Russia’s second city and Putin’s hometown, exploded.

“As you know, an act of terror took place in Saint Petersburg yesterday,” Putin said at the ceremony to award officers who took part in the Syria campaign.

Those wounded in the supermarket attack included a 35-year-old pregnant woman.

Putin’s 2015 decision to intervene in Syria militarily has made Russia a priority target for the Islamic State group.

Anna Mityanina, vice governor of Saint Petersburg, said on Twitter that six people remain in hospital care.

The bomb came after the FSB security service said earlier this month it had prevented a terror attack on a key Orthodox cathedral in Saint Petersburg with the help of America’s CIA.

The explosion occurred at around 18:45 local time as people geared up to celebrate the New Year, the country’s biggest holiday, followed by Russian Orthodox Christmas, which falls on January 7. Officials said the bomb had power equivalent to 200 grams of TNT.

The investigation is being overseen by Russia’s National Anti-Terror Committee. The committee said the explosion went off after “a criminal placed an unidentified explosive device in a storage locker.”

Putin’s spokesman Peskov rejected concerns that Saint Petersburg had become especially vulnerable in the face of terrorism. “Terrorism presents a danger to any populated locality in the world,” he said.

He added that Putin, widely expected to extend his Kremlin term to 2024 in a March presidential election, had every intention to continue consistent and task-oriented work to fight terrorism. “The fight is continuing,” he added.