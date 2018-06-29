The story appears on
June 29, 2018
Putin’s boast
Russian President Vladimir Putin is boasting about his country’s prospective nuclear weapons, saying they are years and even decades ahead of foreign designs. Speaking yesterday before graduates of Russian military academies in the Kremlin, Putin said the new weapons represent a quantum leap in the nation’s military capability.
