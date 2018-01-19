Pyongyang plans big military show on eve of Winter Games

Home » World

NORTH Korea is preparing a lavish military parade on the eve of next month’s Winter Olympics in South Korea, despite a rare sporting detente with Seoul, it was reported yesterday.

Pyongyang, which has rattled the international community with its nuclear and missile tests in recent months, has agreed to send athletes to the Games and march with South Korea under one flag at the opening ceremony.

But North Korea has also vowed to press ahead with commemorations marking the 70th anniversary of the founding of its military, with the South Korean Yonhap news agency reporting that North Korea is planning a major parade on February 8 — a day before the Olympic opening ceremony.

Some 12,000 soldiers, artillery and other weapons will feature at the spectacle in an airfield near Pyongyang, Yonhap said, quoting an unidentified South Korean government source.

“We believe the North will hold a military parade on February 8 to mark the anniversary of the birth of its regular forces,” the source was quoted as saying.

In 2017, leader Kim Jong Un staged a giant spectacle showcasing a range of weaponry, including what appeared to be a new intercontinental ballistic missile, in an event on April 15 marking the 105th anniversary of North Korea’s founder.

Kim mentioned plans for a large celebration of the army’s 70th anniversary in his 2018 new year address, urging the military to “organize combat drills like real battles.”

He also used the speech to offer to take part in South Korea’s Pyeongchang Games, billed by Seoul as a “Peace Olympics,” which will be held 80 kilometers from the heavily fortified border.

The two Koreas, which opened long-dormant communications to organize North Korea’s participation, have agreed to field a united team in the women’s ice hockey.