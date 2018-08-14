The story appears on
Quake death toll hits 436
The death toll from the magnitude 7.0 quake earthquake that rocked the Indonesian island of Lombok a week ago has passed 430 and the government is estimating economic losses will exceed 5 trillion rupiah (US$342 million). The national disaster agency said yesterday the August 5 quake killed 436 people, most of whom died in collapsing buildings. The quake flattened thousands of homes and according to the disaster agency’s latest estimate has displaced about 350,000 people. It said rebuilding will cost hundreds of millions of dollars.
