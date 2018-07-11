Advanced Search

July 11, 2018

Quick bite of the Apple

Source: AP | 00:01 UTC+8 July 11, 2018 | Print Edition

It took less than 30 seconds for four suspects to make off with US$27,000 worth of goods from an Apple store in California. Video shows four young men wearing hooded sweatshirts sweeping into the Fresno Apple Store on Saturday, grabbing iPhones and laptops from display tables as customers and employees looked on.

