Raccoon rescued

Source: AFP | 00:01 UTC+8 June 15, 2018 | Print Edition

America breathed a sigh of relief on Wednesday after a raccoon was captured safe and sound following a perilous climb up a skyscraper in Minnesota. Building managers tweeted a picture of the raccoon in a cage Wednesday morning. “After a delicious meal of soft cat food, #mprraccoon has been caught and will be picked up by Wildlife Management. Goodbye friend!” it said.

