May 11, 2018
Rammellzee art on display
PEOPLE look at the art of Rammellzee during a private preview at Red Bull Arts New York, in New York. Nearly a decade after his death from heart disease at 49, a retrospective of the rapper, composer, graffiti
artist, painter, sculptor and cosmic theorist hopes to reveal to the world his multifaceted, iconoclastic work. “Our biggest challenge was how to find a way to take such a multi-faceted artist, character, myth and try to create a narrative arch that could convey his intentions,” explained Max Wolf of Red Bull Arts New York,
which is hosting the retrospective until August 26. — AFP
