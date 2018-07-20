Rape suspects held

Home » World

Indian police were holding six men yesterday after a Russian tourist was allegedly drugged and gang-raped, officials said. Media reports said the 21-year-old had bite marks on her face and arms when she was found naked and unconscious on the floor of her hostel room early on Monday.

The woman, who was travelling on her own, had arrived in the town of Tiruvannamalai in Tamil Nadu state, 190 kilometers from Chennai, last Thursday.