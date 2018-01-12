Recall dysfunction complicates French tainted baby milk scandal

Home » World

France said yesterday there has been a “major dysfunction” in a recall of baby milk after stores sold potentially contaminated products despite being told to take them off their shelves. French President Emmanuel Macron added his voice to calls for the culprits to be punished.

Lactalis, one of the world’s largest producers of dairy products, last month issued a recall of all products made at its factory in Craon, northwest France, after discovering salmonella bacteria at the site.

But several retailers admitted this week that they had continued to sell the manufacturer’s affected products even after the ban.

“This is a major dysfunction in the withdrawal and recall by the operators who bear the responsibility,” said French Agriculture Minister Stephane Travert.

Supermarket chain Carrefour said on Wednesday it had sold 434 boxes of baby milk produced by Lactalis that should have been withdrawn and Systeme-U admitted to selling 384 boxes.

Industrial leaders, intermediaries and retailers must now “shed all possible light on the failings that they discovered and assure us that none of the products concerned are still on the market or in stores,” Travert said.

Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said the anti-fraud unit would undertake 2,500 additional checks next week. He also summoned retail industry leaders to his ministry yesterday and will meet with Lactalis managers who were responsible for the safety of their products today. “This case is serious,” Le Maire said. “It has led to unacceptable behaviour that needs to be punished.”

That sentiment was echoed by president Macron who said that “if punishment is required, then there will be punishment.”

Last week, a report said that French food safety inspectors failed to detect salmonella contamination at the Lactalis facility three months before the company carried out the recall.

Officials from the food safety department carried out a routine inspection of the site in September and gave it a clean bill of health, the Canard Enchaine investigative weekly reported. It was only last month, after around 30 infants fed Lactalis milk had fallen ill, that the health ministry sounded the alarm.

Lactalis is blaming the contamination on renovation work and issued two major recalls covering all production from the site dating back to February 15, 2017.

The plant has been at a standstill since December 8 and said yesterday it put 250 of its 327 staff on shorter working hours until at least early next month.

Salmonella symptoms include severe diarrhoea, stomach cramps and vomiting. The illness, caused by intestinal bacteria from farm animals, is especially dangerous for the very young and elderly because it can cause severe dehydration.

At least 35 infants in France have now been diagnosed with salmonella poisoning.

The product recall, which included the Picot and Milumel brands, affected consumers in countries as far afield as China, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Britain and Sudan, underlining the company’s global reach and the difficulty in tracing all the potentially at-risk powder. Lactalis is under investigation over the affair.

It could face charges of causing involuntary injuries and endangering the lives of others.