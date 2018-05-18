Record low births in US

Home » World

Births in the United States have plunged to record lows not seen in decades, marking a profound cultural shift that could have ramifications for the future economy.

The overall fertility rate, which essentially shows how many babies women are having in their childbearing years, and indicates whether the population is replenishing itself, fell to 1.76 births per woman last year, down 3 percent from the rate of 1.82 in 2016. That marks “the lowest total fertility rate since 1978,” according to the report by the National Center for Health Statistics.