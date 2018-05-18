Advanced Search

May 18, 2018

Record low births in US

Source: Shanghai Daily | 00:01 UTC+8 May 18, 2018 | Print Edition

Births in the United States have plunged to record lows not seen in decades, marking a profound cultural shift that could have ramifications for the future economy.

The overall fertility rate, which essentially shows how many babies women are having in their childbearing years, and indicates whether the population is replenishing itself, fell to 1.76 births per woman last year, down 3 percent from the rate of 1.82 in 2016. That marks “the lowest total fertility rate since 1978,” according to the report by the National Center for Health Statistics.

