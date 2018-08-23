The story appears on
August 23, 2018
Record low level
Water levels on the Danube fell to record lows on three sections of the river in Hungary yesterday due to a recent drought, hindering passenger cruise ships and causing losses to freight shipping companies. In Budapest the Danube receded to 0.61 meters, just above the record low of 0.51 meters recorded in 2003, the National Water Authority said in a statement.
