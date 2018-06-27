Red Hen trumped

Advanced Search

June 27, 2018

Source: AP | 00:01 UTC+8 June 27, 2018

President Donald Trump on Monday trash-talked a Virginia restaurant that asked his press secretary, Sarah Huckabee Sanders, to leave because she worked for his administration. In a tweet, Trump said that The Red Hen restaurant in Lexington, “should focus more on cleaning its filthy canopies, doors and windows (badly needs a paint job) rather than refusing to serve a fine person like Sarah Huckabee Sanders. I always had a rule, if a restaurant is dirty on the outside, it is dirty on the inside!”

