Reef fund to tackle coral-eating starfish

A multimillion-dollar campaign to stop the predatory crown-of-thorns starfish devouring the Great Barrier Reef was announced by the Australian government yesterday in a push to preserve the World Heritage-listed ecosystem.

The coral-eating starfish are naturally occurring but have proliferated due to pollution and agricultural run-off at the struggling reef.

Their impact has been profound — a major study of the 2,300-kilometer long reef’s health in 2012 showed coral cover has halved over the past 27 years, with 42 percent of the damage attributed to the pest.

Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull said Aud$60 million (US$48 million) would go into the new drive, with over half to be spent on incentives for farmers to prevent agricultural pollutants from running into the reef.

Funds will also go toward increasing the number of patrol vessels and divers targeting the starfish, he said.

“It is a vibrant, resilient ecosystem and one of the best-managed coral reef ecosystems in the world,” Turnbull said.

“While it is facing increasing threats, we intend to remain leaders in reef management,” he said, adding the fund would support the development of new technology to help protect the reef.

Canberra in 2015 narrowly avoided UNESCO putting the site on its endangered list, and has committed more than Aus$2.0 billion to preserve it over the next decade.

But it has been criticized for backing a huge US$16 billion coal project by Indian mining giant Adani near the reef, which environmentalists warned would harm the natural wonder.