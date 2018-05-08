Refugees in Pacific camps set to languish

The story appears on
HUNDREDS of asylum-seekers held in Australian-run detention centers in the Pacific are likely to remain there indefinitely as no other country is willing to resettle them, Minister for Home Affairs Peter Dutton has said.
Australia’s hardline immigration policy requires asylum seekers intercepted at sea trying to reach Australia to be sent for processing to three camps in Papua New Guinea and one on the South Pacific island of Nauru.
They are told they will never be settled in Australia.
As of March 31, there were 1,305 people in the camps, from various countries, including Afghanistan, Pakistan, Sudan and Iran.
“We continue to talk to third countries, but let me tell you, there are very few prospects, if any, on the horizon,” Dutton said yesterday, referring to the chances of the migrants being accepted by other countries.
About 250 people have left the camps for the United States in recent months under a swap agreement which President Donald Trump described as a “dumb deal.”
Under the deal 1,250 migrants could be resettled in the US. In exchange, Australia accepted 30 Central American refugees last year.
Even if the US accepted the full quota, however, more than 300 people are likely to remain in the Pacific camps, in two impoverished countries with little ability to effectively integrate them.
But refugee advocates fear the US will not accept its full quota as Trump has vowed applicants would have to satisfy “extreme vetting.”
People from Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen — countries included in Trump’s travel ban — have seen their applications lag.
