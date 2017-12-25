Rescuers search for Philippine storm victims as toll tops 200

Home » World

RESCUERS in the Philippines searched yesterday for survivors of a storm that triggered floods and landslides and killed more than 200 people, left scores missing and thousands homeless, most of whom apparently ignored warnings to move to safety.

Misery in the largely Christian Philippines was compounded by the death of at least 37 people in a shopping mall fire, officials said on Christmas Eve.

The Philippines is battered by about 20 typhoons a year and warnings are routinely issued, but the level of destruction wreaked by tropical storm Tembin on the southern island of Mindanao, home to 20 million people, from late on Friday came as a surprise.

“It happened very fast, the flood waters quickly rose filling our house,” farmer Felipe Ybarsabal, 65, said by telephone, saying he and his family had to run to higher ground.

“We weren’t able to save anything from the house. There was no help from anyone because it was so fast. Everything was two to three meters under water in less than an hour.”

Police said 208 people were confirmed dead and 164 remained missing.

A total of 70,000 have been displaced or otherwise affected by the storm, according to the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies, which warned that continued heavy rain could hamper the search for survivors.

Police and disaster officials said they expected the toll to rise with more fatalities likely to be discovered in remote farm communities and coastal areas, as rescuers reached them and restored communication and power links.

Soldiers and police joined emergency workers and volunteers to search for survivors and victims, clear debris and restore power and communications.

One of the places hit hardest was the mountain village of Dalama, which was virtually wiped off the map as roaring floodwater carried away 103 houses.

Footage on ABS-CBN showed houses there destroyed or engulfed by floodwater and rescuers retrieving the body of a girl buried in a landslide.

Disaster officials said many villagers had ignored warnings to leave coastal areas and move away from riverbanks, and got swept away when flash floods and landslides struck.

The storm was moving west yesterday, over some outlying Philippine islands and the South China Sea toward southern Vietnam, at a speed of about 20 kilometers per hour.

It intensified into a typhoon with winds of 120kph as it moved out of the Philippine area of responsibility, the national meteorological agency said.

The United Nations was ready to help the Philippines, a spokesman for UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said in a statement.

Pope Francis offered his prayers for the people of Mindanao while delivering his weekly blessing to a crowd on St Peter’s Square at the Vatican.

“Merciful Lord, take in the souls of the dead and comfort those who are suffering as a result of this calamity,” he said.

Last week, 46 people were killed in the central Philippines when a typhoon hit. In 2013, super typhoon Haiyan killed nearly 8,000 people and left 200,000 families homeless.

The south of the Philippines has been plagued by insurgencies by rebels and Muslim separatists for years, as well as often bearing the brunt of tropical storms roaring in from the Pacific.