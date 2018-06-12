Reversal in ruling that freed death row inmate

Home » World

A JAPANESE court has overturned a lower court ruling that freed a man described as the world’s longest-serving death row inmate, raising the prospect that the 82-year-old could eventually be imprisoned again.

The Tokyo High Court on Monday reversed the ruling dating from 2014 that granted Iwao Hakamada a fresh trial and saw him released from prison.

He was detained for 48 years, most of them in solitary confinement, and spent 45 of those years on death row following his conviction in the 1966 murder of his boss and the man’s wife and two children.

“It’s regrettable... we’ll move to the next step,” Hakamada’s sister Hideko told supporters on Monday. Hakamada’s defense team told local media they would appeal the decision to the Supreme Court.

Hakamada will not be jailed again pending the appeal and his death sentence continues to be suspended, given his age and his frail health which makes it unlikely he would flee.

Hakamada was believed to be the world’s longest-serving death row inmate and his case attracted international attention.

He was freed in March 2014 when the Shizuoka District Court ordered a fresh trial on concerns that investigators could have planted evidence in order to clear up a crime that had shocked the country.