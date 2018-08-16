Advanced Search

The story appears on

Page A9

August 16, 2018

GET this page in PDF

Free for subscribers

View shopping cart

Related News

Home » World

River drowning

Source: Agencies | 00:01 UTC+8 August 16, 2018 | Print Edition

At least 22 primary school children drowned yesterday when a boat carrying over 40 people sank while crossing the Nile in northern Sudan, state news agency SUNA said. Authorities were searching the waters for the bodies of the missing children, SUNA said. A female hospital employee also drowned.

World
﻿

 

Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.

沪公网安备 31010602000204号

Email this to your friend


﻿