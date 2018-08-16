The story appears on
Page A9
August 16, 2018
Free for subscribers
Related News
River drowning
At least 22 primary school children drowned yesterday when a boat carrying over 40 people sank while crossing the Nile in northern Sudan, state news agency SUNA said. Authorities were searching the waters for the bodies of the missing children, SUNA said. A female hospital employee also drowned.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.