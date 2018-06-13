Advanced Search

June 13, 2018

River tragedy

Source: AFP | 00:01 UTC+8 June 13, 2018 | Print Edition

Eleven people were killed in an accident on Russia’s Volga River when a catamaran collided with a barge, emergency services said yesterday.

Rescue efforts ran through the night after the accident late Monday near Volgograd. At least 16 people were on the boat, according to the Investigative Committee which has opened an investigation into possible breaches of safety regulations.

World
