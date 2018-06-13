The story appears on
Page A12
June 13, 2018
River tragedy
Eleven people were killed in an accident on Russia’s Volga River when a catamaran collided with a barge, emergency services said yesterday.
Rescue efforts ran through the night after the accident late Monday near Volgograd. At least 16 people were on the boat, according to the Investigative Committee which has opened an investigation into possible breaches of safety regulations.
