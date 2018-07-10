Advanced Search

The story appears on

Page A9

July 10, 2018

GET this page in PDF

Free for subscribers

View shopping cart

Related News

Home » World

Royal christening

Source: AP | 00:01 UTC+8 July 10, 2018 | Print Edition

Prince William and his wife Catherine’s third child Prince Louis was due to be christened yesterday afternoon at The Chapel Royal in St James’s Palace and he will have six godparents. Guests will include Prince Charles and his wife Camilla and Prince Harry and his wife Meghan. Palace officials say Queen Elizabeth II and her husband Prince Philip won’t attend. Catherine’s parents and siblings will be at the service. The royal couple also named six close friends and family members to be godparents to Prince Louis, who was born in April.

World
﻿

 

Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.

沪公网安备 31010602000204号

Email this to your friend


﻿