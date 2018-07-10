The story appears on
Royal christening
Prince William and his wife Catherine’s third child Prince Louis was due to be christened yesterday afternoon at The Chapel Royal in St James’s Palace and he will have six godparents. Guests will include Prince Charles and his wife Camilla and Prince Harry and his wife Meghan. Palace officials say Queen Elizabeth II and her husband Prince Philip won’t attend. Catherine’s parents and siblings will be at the service. The royal couple also named six close friends and family members to be godparents to Prince Louis, who was born in April.
