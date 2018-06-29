Advanced Search

June 29, 2018

Royalty costs more

Source: AP | 00:01 UTC+8 June 29, 2018 | Print Edition

Queen Elizabeth II is costing British taxpayers a bit more this year. Official financial data published yesterday reveal that overall costs have risen in part because of a 10-year program to refit aging Buckingham Palace, the queen’s official residence in London. Officials say many of the palace’s heating, electrical and plumbing systems have not been updated since the 1950s and that extensive work is needed.

