The story appears on
Page A9
June 29, 2018
Free for subscribers
Related News
Royalty costs more
Queen Elizabeth II is costing British taxpayers a bit more this year. Official financial data published yesterday reveal that overall costs have risen in part because of a 10-year program to refit aging Buckingham Palace, the queen’s official residence in London. Officials say many of the palace’s heating, electrical and plumbing systems have not been updated since the 1950s and that extensive work is needed.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.