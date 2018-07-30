Ruling party claims Cambodia poll win

Home » World

Cambodia’s ruling Cambodian People’s Party said yesterday that it won a general election that rights groups said was neither free nor fair.

With no real opposition to speak of, Prime Minister Hun Sen was widely expected to win. CPP spokesman Sok Eysan said his party won an estimated 100 out of 125 parliamentary seats.

“The CPP won 80 percent of all the votes and we estimate we will win not less than 100 seats,” Sok Eysan said in a telephone interview.

Results from across the country were still being announced by the National Election Commission yesterday.

Official results aren’t expected until mid-August.

The NEC chief told a news conference in Phnom Penh that voter turnout was 80.49 percent.

In the previous general election in 2013 turnout was 69.61 percent.

“The total number of people who voted was 6.74 million or about 80.49 percent. This is the success of the election,” Sik Bun Hok, chairman of the NEC, said at the televised news conference. A total of 8.3 million people were registered to vote.

“This time is higher,” he added. “Cambodia should be proud.”