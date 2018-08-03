Russia: UN troops back on Golan-Syria frontier

Home » World

UN peacekeepers returned yesterday to patrol the frontier between Syria and the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, years after an escalation in fighting and abduction of UN troops had prompted them to withdraw, Russia’s Defense Ministry announced.

For the first time, Russian forces joined the peacekeepers, a sign of Russia’s involvement as a mediator between Israel and Syria.

Israel acknowledged a return to normalcy along the frontier, which had become particularly volatile in recent months amid a Syrian government offensive to retake territories along the border.

Sergei Rudskoy of the Russian General Staff told reporters at a press conference in Moscow that Russian military police accompanied the UN peacekeepers in the mission.

The peacekeeping mission was halted in 2014 amid the violence in Syrian’s civil war over security concerns.

Syria has seen spells of fighting between rebels, government forces, and Islamic State militants along the Golan Heights since the civil war erupted in 2011.

Yesterday, Israeli Defense Minister Avigdor Lieberman said the situation on the Syrian side of the boundary had returned to its pre-2011 state after Syrian government forces regained control of the region.

Lieberman said Israel will have “no cause to intervene or operate in Syrian territory” if Damascus respects a 1974 disengagement agreement between the two sides — and as long as Syria doesn’t become a staging ground for Iranian forces to attack Israel or transfer arms to Hezbollah in Lebanon.

Russia announced Wednesday it had reached an agreement to keep Iranian forces 80 kilometers from the Syrian-Israeli frontier.

Still, in related violence, Israel’s military said yesterday that its aircraft fired on “several armed terror operatives in the southern Syrian Golan Heights” overnight and that troops were on high alert.

In Moscow, Rudskoy said Russia’s military police would establish eight monitoring posts at the edge of the UN disengagement zone at the frontier.

“As the situation stabilizes, these posts will be handed over to Syrian government forces,” Rudskoy told reporters.

The UN peacekeeping forces first deployed along the frontier in 1974 to separate Syrian and Israeli forces after Israel occupied the Golan Heights in the 1967 war.

In 2014, al-Qaida militants in the area kidnapped 45 UN peacekeepers before releasing them after two weeks. The UN withdrew from many of its positions after that incident.