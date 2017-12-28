Russia accuses US of training IS

Home » World

The chief of the Russian General Staff has accused the United States of training former Islamic State fighters in Syria to try to destabilize the country.

General Valery Gerasimov’s allegations, made in a newspaper interview, center on a US military base at Tanf, a strategic Syrian highway border crossing with Iraq.

Russia says the U.S. base is illegal and that the area has become “a black hole” where militants operate unhindered.

Islamic State has this year lost almost all the territory it held in Syria and Iraq. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said yesterday the main part of the battle with Islamic State in Syria was over, state-run RIA news agency reported.

The US says the Tanf facility is a temporary base used to train partner forces to fight Islamic State. It has rejected similar Russian allegations in the past, saying Washington remains committed to killing off Islamic State and denying it safe havens.

But Gerasimov told the daily Komsomolskaya Pravda newspaper yesterday that the US was training fighters who were former Islamic State militants but who now call themselves the New Syrian Army or use other names. Russian satellites and drones spotted militant brigades at the US base, he added.

Russia has partially withdrawn from Syria, but Gerasimov said the fact that Moscow was keeping an air base and naval facility there meant it was well placed to deal with pockets of instability if and when they arise.