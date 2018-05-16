Russia drafts bill to defy US sanctions

Home » World

Russian lawmakers yesterday unanimously approved in its first reading a bill that makes it a criminal offense to observe sanctions imposed by the United States or other countries, as part of counter-sanctions measures against Washington.

The US last month imposed sanctions on some of Russia’s biggest companies and businessmen, striking at allies of President Vladimir Putin to punish Moscow for its alleged meddling in the 2016 US presidential election and other “malign activities.”

The draft bill, which will have its second reading tomorrow, would make refusing to supply services or do business with a Russian citizen, citing US or other sanctions, a crime punishable by up to four years in jail. Any person or representatives of legal entities in Russia found guilty of such an offense could also face other limits on their freedom or fines of up to 600,000 roubles (US$9,696).

The bill would also make it a criminal offense for Russian citizens to help foreign governments sanction Russia by providing advice or information.

That offense would be punishable by up to three years in jail or other restrictions on an individual’s freedom, or by a fine of up to 500,000 roubles.