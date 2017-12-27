The story appears on
December 27, 2017
Russia strikes Syrian naval base deal
Russia has started establishing a permanent military presence at naval and air bases in Syria, the defense minister said yesterday as parliament ratified a deal with Damascus to cement Russian presence in the country, the RIA news agency reported.
The deal will expand the Tartus naval facility, Russia’s only naval foothold in the Mediterranean, and grant Russian warships access to Syrian waters and ports, Viktor Bondarev, head of the upper house security and defense committee, told RIA.
“Last week the Commander-in-Chief (President Vladimir Putin) approved the structure and the bases in Tartus and in Hmeimim (air base). We have begun forming a permanent presence there,” RIA quoted Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu as saying.
The Tartus naval facility, in use since the days of the Soviet Union, is too small to play host to larger warships.
The agreement will allow Russia to keep 11 warships at Tartus, including nuclear vessels and will last for 49 years. The deal will also allow Russia to use the Hmeimim air base, from which it has launched numerous air strikes, indefinitely.
