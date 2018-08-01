Russian hiker rescued after 6-day ordeal

Home » World

Helicopter pilots yesterday plucked a stranded Russian mountaineer from a northern peak in Pakistan’s first such rescue at a height of more than 6,000 metres, ending his six-day ordeal, the military said.

The rescue of Alexander Gukov from Latok I, a mountain in the Karakoram range that is 7,145 meters high, following the death of his climbing partner, came after seven unsuccessful attempts, the military said in a statement.

The partner, Sergey Glazunov, fell to his death as the pair were descending the mountain, said Karrar Haidri, the secretary of Pakistan’s Alpine Club.

“Gukov sent out an SOS and was forced to wait in the hope of rescue, clinging to the wall without equipment to descend,” Haidri said.

“He managed to build a snow cocoon to shield himself from the elements and was able to stay in contact with rescuers via a satellite phone.”

The Russian has been airlifted to the nearest hospital in the town of Skardu, and is said to be in good health, despite three days without food while trapped at a height of 6,294 meters.

The military said snow clouds had forced it to call off the previous rescue bids. The pair began climbing on July 12, but eventually abandoned the effort and started their descent two weeks later in the mountain range bordering India and China.