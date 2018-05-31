Russia’s Lavrov to hold talks in DPRK

Home » World

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov will visit the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea today to hold talks with his counterpart Ri Yong Ho about the situation on the Korean peninsula, the Russian Foreign Ministry said yesterday.

Lavrov said the meeting, which will take place ahead of a possible summit between US President Donald Trump and DPRK leader Kim Jong Un, would help him understand DPRK’s position on the nuclear settlement.

The talks scheduled for next month were canceled by Trump last week, but a flurry of diplomatic activity has tried to salvage them in the hope they can bring an end to years of tension over Pyongyang’s nuclear weapons program.

White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders said on Tuesday the White House was prepared for the summit to take place on June 12 as originally planned.

“It will be very useful for me to understand how our North Korean neighbors relate to all issues,” Lavrov was quoted as saying by TASS.

Lavrov said he hoped the meeting between Kim and Trump would not degenerate into a trading of accusations.

“We support the changes happening now in relations between the two Koreas, between Pyongyang and Washington,” Lavrov said.