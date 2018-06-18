S. Korea, US military drills may be off

Home » World

South Korea and the United States are expected to announce the suspension of “large-scale” military drills this week, with the provision that they would restart if DPRK fails to keep its promise to denuclearize, news agency Yonhap said yesterday.

Citing an unnamed government source, the South Korean news agency said the suspension was likely to affect only major joint exercises, not more routine military training.

US President Donald Trump surprised officials in Seoul and Washington when he pledged to end “war games” after his summit with DPRK leader Kim Jong Un in Singapore last week. Immediately after the announcement, US forces in Korea said they had received no guidance on stopping any drills, and South Korean officials said they were trying to figure out which exercises Trump was referring to.

However, in a sign Seoul may be open to suspending drills, South Korean President Moon Jae-in said on Thursday his government would need to be flexible when it came to applying military pressure on DPRK if it was sincere about denuclearization. Moon said South Korea would carefully consider joint military drills with the United States.