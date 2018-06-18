The story appears on
Page A5
June 18, 2018
Free for subscribers
Related News
S. Korea, US military drills may be off
South Korea and the United States are expected to announce the suspension of “large-scale” military drills this week, with the provision that they would restart if DPRK fails to keep its promise to denuclearize, news agency Yonhap said yesterday.
Citing an unnamed government source, the South Korean news agency said the suspension was likely to affect only major joint exercises, not more routine military training.
US President Donald Trump surprised officials in Seoul and Washington when he pledged to end “war games” after his summit with DPRK leader Kim Jong Un in Singapore last week. Immediately after the announcement, US forces in Korea said they had received no guidance on stopping any drills, and South Korean officials said they were trying to figure out which exercises Trump was referring to.
However, in a sign Seoul may be open to suspending drills, South Korean President Moon Jae-in said on Thursday his government would need to be flexible when it came to applying military pressure on DPRK if it was sincere about denuclearization. Moon said South Korea would carefully consider joint military drills with the United States.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.