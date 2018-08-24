SA accuses Trump of racism over land tweet

Home » World

South Africa accused US President Donald Trump of fueling racial tensions yesterday after he said farmers were being forced off their land and many of them killed.

Trump’s tweet touched on the overwhelmingly white ownership of farmland in South Africa — one of the most sensitive issues in the country’s post-apartheid history.

“South Africa totally rejects this narrow perception which only seeks to divide our nation and reminds us of our colonial past,” said the government on an official Twitter account.

The foreign ministry said in a statement it would meet officials at the US embassy to challenge the “unfortunate comments,” which were “based on false information.”

Foreign Minister Lindiwe Sisulu will also speak directly with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, it added.

Trump wrote overnight: “I have asked Secretary of State ... Pompeo to closely study the South Africa land and farm seizures and expropriations and the large scale killing of farmers.”

His tweet apparently followed a segment on conservative Fox News about Pretoria’s plan to change the constitution to speed up expropriation of land without compensation to redress racial imbalances in land ownership.

“‘South African Government is now seizing land from white farmers’,” said Trump’s post, which tagged the show’s host, Tucker Carlson, as well as the channel.

Ahead of South African elections in 2019, President Cyril Ramaphosa has vowed to accelerate land reform to “undo a grave historical injustice” against the black majority during colonialism and the apartheid era.