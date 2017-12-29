SK falls short of calling sex slavery deal null

Home » World

South Korean President Moon Jae-in said yesterday that a 2015 agreement with Japan over South Korean “comfort women” forced to work in wartime brothels was seriously flawed after Japan said any attempt to revise it could damage relations.

A South Korean panel set up to investigate the deal concluded on Wednesday that it failed to meet the needs of the thousands of girls and women forced to work in Japan’s military brothels, many of them Korean, euphemistically termed “comfort women” by Japan.

“The agreement cannot solve the ‘comfort women’ issue,” Moon said, calling the deal a “political agreement that excludes victims and the public” and violates general principles in international society, according to a statement issued by his office.

A Japanese foreign ministry spokeswoman said Japan had conveyed its position to South Korea through diplomatic channels following Moon’s remarks, reiterating Foreign Minister Taro Kono’s comment that any attempt to change the deal would be “unacceptable” and make relations “unmanageable.”

Japan’s Kyodo news agency quoted an unnamed Japanese government source as saying it had now become difficult for Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to visit South Korea in time for the Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang in February, in a potential sign of chilling ties.

Asked if Moon meant to declare the deal null and void, Park Soo-hyun, a spokesman for the presidential Blue House, said it was “inappropriate” for him to use that term at this point, adding the government would present its “final position.”

Under the 2015 deal, Japan apologized to victims and provided US$8.8 million to a fund to help them. The two governments had agreed the issue would be “irreversibly resolved” if both fulfilled their obligations. Moon pledged to normalize relations and work toward “future-oriented cooperation” with Japan.

Japan’s Nikkei business daily yesterday quoted Abe as telling people close to him that the agreement “will not be changed by even one millimeter.”

“Regardless of the Japanese government’s stance, we take the investigation results seriously and humbly,” South Korean foreign ministry spokesman Roh Kyu-deok said, adding Seoul would formulate follow-up measures as soon as possible that could help the victims “regain honor and heal the wounds in their hearts.”

In 2014, the UN Human Rights Committee asked Japan to clarify the “comfort women” euphemism, with an independent expert on the panel calling for it to be replaced by “enforced sex slaves.”

Moon came to power in May winning a snap election called after the removal of his disgraced predecessor Park Geun-hye, whose government was criticized for failing to fully consult victims ahead of the 2015 settlement. Moon pledged to renegotiate the agreement while on the campaign trail.

A poll in December last year showed 59 percent of South Koreans thought the deal should be nullified while 25.5 percent supported it.

Park was forced from power this year over a corruption scandal and is now on trial.