SK media to witness DPRK’s nuclear dismantling

THE Democratic People’s Republic of Korea has invited eight South Korean journalists to witness the dismantling of its northeastern nuclear test site, Seoul’s unification ministry said yesterday.

The two Koreas will also hold high-level talks today to discuss steps needed to uphold the pledge to denuclearize the Korean Peninsula, said the ministry.

The meeting will focus on plans to implement a declaration that emerged from an April 27 inter-Korea summit, including promises to formally end the 1950-1953 Korean War and pursue “complete denuclearization,” the ministry added.

The DPRK side sent a letter through a communications channel at the border village of Panmunjom earlier in the day, saying it invites South Korean journalists from one news agency and one broadcaster to the ceremony for the dismantlement of its Punggye-ri underground nuclear test site, the ministry said.

Each South Korean media outlet was allowed to send four journalists to the ceremony, which Pyongyang said would be held between May 23 and 25, depending on weather conditions.

During the April 27 summit, top DPRK leader Kim Jong Un told South Korean President Moon Jae-in that his country would publicly dismantle the Punggye-ri nuclear test site, where all of its six nuclear tests were conducted, to show his will toward achieving a denuclearized Korean Peninsula.

In addition to South Korea, the DPRK had also invited journalists from China, Russia, the United States and Britain.

The invited South Korean journalists will be required to receive a visa from the DPRK embassy in China before flying to Kalma Airport in Wonsan next Tuesday together with other journalists. They will use the accommodation and the press center at Wonsan.

Journalists will be visiting the Punggye-ri nuclear test ground by train from Wonsan. After covering the event, they will return and use the press center at Wonsan.

The invited journalists will return home from Kalma Airport in Wonsan by private plane on May 26 or May 27.

Today’s meeting will take place at the Peace House in Panmunjom. This was where the two sides signed their joint declaration last month.

South Korea’s Unification Minister Cho Myoung-gyon will lead a team of five at the talks.

The DPRK’s 29-member delegation will be led by Ri Son Gwon, chairman of its committee for the peaceful reunification of the country. Also in the delegation will be Kim Yun Hyok, vice minister of railways, and Won Kil U, vice minister of physical culture and sports.