December 27, 2017
SK police charge two for deadliest fire in years
South Korean police have arrested the owner and the manager of a building where 29 people died in a fire last week, accusing the pair of multiple safety lapses, including blocked exits and malfunctioning sprinkler systems.
Last Thursday, a fire ripped through an eight-story high-rise in the small northern city of Jecheon. At least 20 of the victims were women who were overcome by toxic fumes in a second-floor sauna.
The owner faces two charges of violating fire safety regulations and committing involuntary homicide by professional negligence, while the manager also faces the involuntary homicide charge.
If convicted of involuntary homicide, both men could face up to five years in prison or 20 million won (US$18,000) in fines.
